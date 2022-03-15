World Consumer Rights Day today: Gullible buyers beware!

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, March 14

World Consumer Rights Day is observed on March 15 every year, but talk about consumers and they are literally being duped by profit-making companies and government alike.

Reason: Standardisation of weight in packaged products is not being practiced anymore.

Vigilant consumers, however, point out that non-adherence of standardisation of weight in packaged products was harming the interest of consumers besides gullible ones were unable to distinguish the difference.

Priyanka, a homemaker, said she never bothered about looking at the weight of packed mustard and refined oils. After their prices nearly doubled in the past one year, she was constrained to look at the weight. To her utter surprise, she found that the cooking oil was available in different packaging of 850 ml, 860 ml, 880 ml, 900 ml, 910 ml and 913 ml and all having different prices. Amid such variation in packed material, a consumer can never rightfully compare the packed contents and decide judiciously.

Ideally, a litre’s pack should have 910-ml content, but almost every brand has different packaging and price accordingly.

This trend is not limited to cooking oil only and is rampant on packets of many other commodities as well. For example, spices are available in 50 gm, 60 gm, 70 gm, 80 gm and 100-gm quantity. Snacks such as chips and other ready-to-eat items are available in 20-gm, 27-gm 35-gm, 42-gm and other packages. Biscuits have also come in packets in similar weight categories.

Sheer variation in weights and brands of companies of the same commodity baffle consumers, says Harvinder Singh Nagpal, a local resident. “In the given scenario, consumers decide on buying stuff that they feel is priced less not knowing that the weight of the package is less too,” he said, adding that locally made snacks such as bhujiya, chips and other things were being sold in non-branded packets were being sold in 800 gm and 900-gm packs, whereas the standard weight was not being maintained.

Comrade Buta Ram, a senior member of the Amritsar Retail Karyana Merchants’ Association, accepted that the consumers were spoilt for choice. He said standardisation of weight was no longer in vogue.

ABOUT THIS DAY

Every year, March 15 is observed as the World Consumer Rights Day. It was inspired by US President John F Kennedy, who sent a special message to the US Congress on March 15, 1962, in which he formally addressed the issue of consumer rights. He was the first world leader to do so. The consumer movement first marked that date in 1983 and now, uses the day every year to mobilise action on important issues and campaigns.

What officials say