World Consumer Rights Day today: Gullible buyers beware!

Standardisation of weight in packaged products not being followed | That oil that you are purchasing at a lower price may have less content too

World Consumer Rights Day today: Gullible buyers beware!

World Consumer Rights Day is observed on March 15 every year, but talk about consumers and they are literally being duped by profit-making companies and government alike.

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, March 14

World Consumer Rights Day is observed on March 15 every year, but talk about consumers and they are literally being duped by profit-making companies and government alike.

Reason: Standardisation of weight in packaged products is not being practiced anymore.

Vigilant consumers, however, point out that non-adherence of standardisation of weight in packaged products was harming the interest of consumers besides gullible ones were unable to distinguish the difference.

I never bothered about looking at the weight of packed mustard and refined oils. After their prices nearly doubled in the last one year, I was constrained to look at the weight. To my utter surprise, I found that the cooking oil was available in different packaging of 850 ml, 860 ml, 880 ml, 900 ml, 910 ml and 913 ml and all having different prices. Priyanka, a homemaker

Officials of the Metrology Department have been regularly taking action against the guilty firms but any violation of the standardisation of weight will be brought to book. Sukhwinder Singh Gill, DFSC

Priyanka, a homemaker, said she never bothered about looking at the weight of packed mustard and refined oils. After their prices nearly doubled in the past one year, she was constrained to look at the weight. To her utter surprise, she found that the cooking oil was available in different packaging of 850 ml, 860 ml, 880 ml, 900 ml, 910 ml and 913 ml and all having different prices. Amid such variation in packed material, a consumer can never rightfully compare the packed contents and decide judiciously.

Ideally, a litre’s pack should have 910-ml content, but almost every brand has different packaging and price accordingly.

This trend is not limited to cooking oil only and is rampant on packets of many other commodities as well. For example, spices are available in 50 gm, 60 gm, 70 gm, 80 gm and 100-gm quantity. Snacks such as chips and other ready-to-eat items are available in 20-gm, 27-gm 35-gm, 42-gm and other packages. Biscuits have also come in packets in similar weight categories.

Sheer variation in weights and brands of companies of the same commodity baffle consumers, says Harvinder Singh Nagpal, a local resident. “In the given scenario, consumers decide on buying stuff that they feel is priced less not knowing that the weight of the package is less too,” he said, adding that locally made snacks such as bhujiya, chips and other things were being sold in non-branded packets were being sold in 800 gm and 900-gm packs, whereas the standard weight was not being maintained.

Comrade Buta Ram, a senior member of the Amritsar Retail Karyana Merchants’ Association, accepted that the consumers were spoilt for choice. He said standardisation of weight was no longer in vogue.

ABOUT THIS DAY

Every year, March 15 is observed as the World Consumer Rights Day. It was inspired by US President John F Kennedy, who sent a special message to the US Congress on March 15, 1962, in which he formally addressed the issue of consumer rights. He was the first world leader to do so. The consumer movement first marked that date in 1983 and now, uses the day every year to mobilise action on important issues and campaigns. #source internet

What officials say

  • Officials of the Legal Metrology Department said the government had issued standardisation of weight for different commodities and its violation is a punishable offence.
  • The Legal Metrology Packaged Commodities Rules, 2011, under the Legal Metrology Act 2009, made a provision for the violation of the standardisation of weight punishable with a fine somewhere between Rs5,000 and Rs25,000.
  • The net quantity by weight in grams could be from 50 gm to 1 kg, 2 kg, 5 kg or multiples of five.
  • The net quantity by volume can be in 50 ml, 100 ml, 200, 250, 500 ml, 1litre, 2litre, 5 litre or above in multiples of five.
  • Similarly, biscuits and other eatable snacks could be packed from minimum 25 gm to 50, 60, 75, 100, 120, 150, 200, 250 or 300gm. The net quantity by mass and volume has to be shown, besides font size should be the same in both cases.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

2
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

3
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

4
Jalandhar

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar's Nakodar

5
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar hits out at party leader for calling Charanjit Channi an asset, calls him a liability

6
Punjab

Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP

7
Punjab

Senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab Advocate-General

8
Punjab

A Venu Prasad assumes charge as ACS to Punjab CM

9
Punjab

Income Tax dept searches Omaxe group premises in Punjab, Delhi-NCR

10
Nation

SKM split wide open, two factions hold separate meetings to decide course of farmers' movement

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’
World

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
World

'Kill me now': She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat
World

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

Five men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
Diaspora

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers
Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Dharmendra reunites with darling Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

Top Stories

Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs

Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs

Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...

Covid vaccine drive to cover 12 to 14-yr-olds from tomorrow

Covid vaccine drive to cover 12 to 14-yr-olds from tomorrow

Comorbidity clause removed for booster doses for 60-plus

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, govt tells LS

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, government tells Lok Sabha

Prices soaring, India weighs Russian offer of discounted crude

Prices soaring, India weighs Russian offer of discounted crude

Retail inflation hits 8-month high of 6.07% in February

Retail inflation hits 8-month high of 6.07% in February

Cities

View All

Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Amritsar district’s 2 AAP leaders likely to get Cabinet berth

Hockey: Amritsar district girl Manpreet Kaur to lead state’s junior team for nationals

Robbers target finance firm branch in Amritsar, decamp with Rs 1.11 lakh

Criminal escapes from hospital: 4 cops held for dereliction of duty in Amritsar

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, government tells Lok Sabha

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

Supreme Court gives one-time age relaxation for DJSE and DHJSE

‘This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs’

This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs: Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

CM’s swearing-in: ACS reviews all arrangements

... & Punjab readies itself to witness the function

Hindu groups protest cow slaughter incident in Tanda

2 women among 6 booked for murdering youth

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

Six test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Poll code lifted, owners rush to get weapons back

Poll code lifted in Punjab, owners rush to get weapons back

Farmer unions protest over demands

NGT order continues to be flouted in Bahadurgarh

Alumni meet at Mohindra College, Patiala