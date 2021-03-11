Campus Notes

World Environment Day observed

A tree plantation drive in progress during Environment Day.

Amritsar: To promote awareness among students and the society at large, World Environment Week was celebrated by Amritsar Group of Colleges, Amritsar. Various departments arranged several activities like seminars, lectures, quizzes, essay writing, Poster making competitions for hostellers to create awareness related to the environment and sustainable living. Dr VK Banga, Principal, AGC, said the objective of celebrating environment week was to make younger generation more sensitive towards environmental protection. He also spotlighted the AGC special effort in further strengthening one student-one tree movement extending it beyond the boundaries of the Institution reaching the village Manawala for tree plantation, village cleanliness and awareness camp to the Manawala inhabitants with the support of Sukhraj Singh (Sarpanch).

Feed-water campaign for birds

World Environment Day was celebrated at DAV College Amritsar. College students organised a feed-water campaign for the birds in Gol Bagh, under which NSS students fed the birds inside the Gol Bagh campus and encouraged other students to do the same. During this, students started a new campaign by feeding birds at many places like college roof, sports ground, canteen. Principal Dr. Rajesh Kumar said extinction of birds has become a deeply condemnable topic. “We are Indians, whose nature is discussed all over the world and today due to our ignorance, the number of birds decreasing day by day is a shameful matter for us. We do not want that the birds should die. With the support and cooperation of all together, we will not allow any bird to die due to unclaimed and hunger.” NSS In charge Prof Shilpi Seth, along with all the students, took a pledge that not only in the college but also do the service of birds in their homes and surroundings. They would work to awaken a new ray in the society. Poster making competition was also organised on this occasion

Foundation Day of DAV celebrated

BBK DAV College for Women organiaed a havan to commemorate the 136 th Foundation Day of DAV. Sudarshan Kapoor, Chairman, Local Managing Committee, graced the occasion as Mukhya Yajman. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia welcomed the chief guest and the guests and in her address said that life has two wings- one is practical and other is spiritual. She said these two aspects balance the life of every person. Religious hymns and songs were also performed. The event was attended by the members of Arya Yuvati Sabha, the office bearers, teaching and non-teaching staff of the college. TNS

Summer camp organised in school

Tarn Taran: In the ongoing summer camp organised at the local Wisdom School children from different schools are coming with great enthusiasm. Coding, art and craft, indoor games, dance and pottery were introduced in the camp to which the young learners enjoyed much. They learnt about the earliest pottery techniques. The children used their imagination and creative streak and created beautiful pots. Principal Sunita Babu said the purpose of organising this camp is to enhance the physical, creative and intellectual development of children and inculcate new skills and self confidence.

King Kahlon of Kashmir

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

Rhythm of an ominous beat: Rabbi Shergill on what ails Punjabi music

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Cops yet to identify shooters

Revoke bond or won't join duty, warn Kashmiri Pandits

Tracking ins and outs of Indian Railways

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

High Court: Hand over plots to Kashmiri Pandits without formalities

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

Setback for Punjab Congress as 4 former ministers, 2 ex-MLAs join BJP

Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Rooted in culture, Sidhu Moosewala loved farming: Friends

Singer Sidhu Moosewala immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist Manjit Singh Gill

Dangling danger in Chandigarh

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; ask if Elon Musk launched it

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi accepts his role in Moosewala killing

'Flying restaurant', Manali's newest tourist attraction

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

Despite 'tight security', snatchers striking at will

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Khelo India Youth Games: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

