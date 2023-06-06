World Environment Day: Walk for clean air organised

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

Numerous programmes marking World Environment Day were held here on Monday.

On another occasion, the International Human Rights and Crime Control Council (IHRCCC) hosted an international conference in which actress and politician Jaya Prada was the chief guest.

Prada said the organisation has been doing tremendous public welfare works in various areas. It is playing a leading role in the conservation of nature and making social harmony a part of society, she added.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi flagged off a ‘Walk for clean air’ on the occasion. Over 100 residents participated in the walk that began from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Panorama (company garden) and passed from Sant Sukha Singh School, Urban Haat, SG Thakur Singh Art Gallery and culminated at the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Panorama. The walk was a joint initiative between the Amritsar MC and ‘Clean Air Punjab’. It was supported by ‘Voice of Amritsar’, Millenium School, Phulkari and other NGOs based in the city.

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal said one lakh saplings would be planted from July 1 in the Ajnala constituency. He added that these plants would be planted around schools, hospitals, sports stadiums and roads in the constituency.

The minister said forest cover in the state needed to be increased. He planted saplings in the SDM complex of Ajnala.

The district administration planted saplings at Company Bagh. During the event, MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh exhorted people to plants at least five saplings in one’s life. He said it was important not only to plant saplings but also to take care of them too. DC Amit Talwar said the global environment theme was to end the use of plastic this year.