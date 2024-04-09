 World Health Day observed : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

campus notes

World Health Day observed

World Health Day observed

Students of Ashok Vatika Public School tell how to perform yoga asnas in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Ashok Vatika Public School celebrated World Health Day with the spirit to raise awareness about the importance of well-being. The students of Class IV held a special assembly to present the issues of health and the significance of yoga and exercise in maintaining a healthy regime. They highlighted the theme of this year, that is - 'My Health, My Right'. Students recited poems concerning health and wellness and presented a speech about this day. They also enacted a role play, through their polished skills of acting, and presented the theme of 2024 - 'My Health, My Right' - by playing the role of grandfather sharing the secret of his healthy life with his grandchildren. The students also presented certain yoga asnas to tell the techniques and the right way to perform these in the morning. At last they took an oath to do exercise daily to regulate their life.

Orientation session for teachers

Rajiv Arora, principal of Revel Dale Public School, on Monday conducted an orientation session for all the teachers of the school. He dwelt upon the theme "Youngsters as they are and Youngsters as They Ought to Be". The 45-minute session was in connection with deterioration and degeneration in the conduct of the youth. A vision of producing the youngsters who are enlightened, empowered and enriched was shared with the teachers. He stressed the need for exemplifying values and virtues that we wish to cultivate in youngsters. Youngsters are the spine of the nation and if youngsters are morally and intellectually weak, the future of the nation will be murky. All the teachers were urged to guide and groom the youngsters of the school with care, concern and compassion so that they may all become a strong asset to the nation.

Prayaas 2024 conducted

Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) staged a two-day National Level Technical and Cultural Festival - Prayaas 2024. The techno festival was comprised of various technical events, creative competitions and talent-oriented cultural performances. The inaugural ceremony of Prayaas-2024 was presided over by Dr Surinder Kaur, Principal, Khalsa College for Women, along with guest of honour Raghubir Singh, chairman, Sahib Shri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Mehta, keynote speaker Deepak Jindal, CGI director Dr Rajneesh Arora, AGC managing director Dr Gaurav Tejpal, the AGC principal and other dignitaries of the college. Dr Sachin Khurana, head of the DCA Department and in charge of the ISTE Society, informed us that this year's technical fest features many unique and creative events. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Surinder Kaur, chief guest, stated that education nowadays encompasses a limitless range of knowledge and creativity instead of being limited to traditional classroom instructions. She lauded the planners of this mega event for providing such a magnificent platform to our youth. Deepak Jindal, a keynote speaker, motivated the students to learn every moment as knowledge is the only powerful tool to scale the heights of success in their careers and lives. The college honoured the chief guest, guest of honour and the keynote speaker. Neetu Sharma, Principal, Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School, Amritsar, was the guest of honour for the second day. Anirudh Kaushal, a rising star of the country and a talented singer, enthralled the students and audience.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’

2
Punjab

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary resigns as Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

3
India

‘How many will be jailed before elections’: Supreme Court restores bail to YouTuber

4
Punjab

Man kills female friend in Punjab’s Mohali, meets with accident near Shahabad in Haryana

5
Haryana

Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, to join Congress on Tuesday

6
Trending

Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces

7
Haryana

JJP leaders Nishan Singh, Kamlesh Saini, Mamata Kataria quit party

8
Punjab

Punjab: AAP Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj’s father is BSP candidate from Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat

9
Diaspora

Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Pannun releases video challenging PM Modi, Rajnath Singh

10
Delhi

Comments on PM Modi educational qualifications: SC dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

Don't Miss

View All
From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away from to live with a relative in Ludhiana at age of 11: ‘I becoming distant from my family’
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake
Trending

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore
Trending

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore

Top News

Solar eclipse: North Americans celebrate with cheers, music and matrimony

Solar eclipse: North Americans celebrate with cheers, music and matrimony

NIA summons 3 Trinamool leaders in WB blast case

NIA summons 3 Trinamool leaders in West Bengal blast case

ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary

ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary

Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB...

Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses India-Pakistan dialogue

Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue

Sharif was making his first overseas visit since winning pow...

Eyeing joint ops, but uniqueness of each service to be intact: CDS

Eyeing joint operations, but uniqueness of each service to be intact: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan


Cities

View All

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Concerted drive against drugs led to seizure of 99 kg heroin in three months

‘Tarn Taran incident akin to Draupadi’s disrobing’, High Court takes suo motu notice

Huge quantity of lahan seized from two villages in mand area

Migrant held for spying in Khasa Army cantonment

Farmers stage protest against BJP’s candidate from Faridkot

Farmers stage protest against BJP’s candidate from Faridkot

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

750 cops, 13 checkpoints for Navratri fair at Mansa Devi

University student arrested for fraudulently selling rental cars

Top two officers relieved of Excise & Taxation charge

Year on, fate of 31 PBS docking stations continues to hang fire

Face-off with Speaker, BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Face-off with Speaker, BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Virendra Sachdeva seeks CBI investigation

Cases to be filed against officers over medicine shortage: Health Minister

Delhi L-G slams ministers for refusing to attend meetings

Delhi Govt questions L-G over dual stance on control over transferred subjects

INDIA VOTES 2024: Vikramjit takes to pressure tactics

INDIA VOTES 2024: Vikramjit takes to pressure tactics

Car-pick up van collision leaves four dead, 21 injured in Kapurthala

Police conduct mock drill to check poll readiness in Jalandhar

983 cartons of liquor meant for poll recovered from canter, driver held

25,500 kg lahan seized

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

Two brothers among four nabbed in car robbery case

Man booked for impregnating 16-year-old

Giaspura tragedy: Survivor’s quest for truth, justice on

Slum dwellers’ settlements removed

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

School remembers Guru Nabha Das

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district