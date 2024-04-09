World Health Day observed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Ashok Vatika Public School celebrated World Health Day with the spirit to raise awareness about the importance of well-being. The students of Class IV held a special assembly to present the issues of health and the significance of yoga and exercise in maintaining a healthy regime. They highlighted the theme of this year, that is - 'My Health, My Right'. Students recited poems concerning health and wellness and presented a speech about this day. They also enacted a role play, through their polished skills of acting, and presented the theme of 2024 - 'My Health, My Right' - by playing the role of grandfather sharing the secret of his healthy life with his grandchildren. The students also presented certain yoga asnas to tell the techniques and the right way to perform these in the morning. At last they took an oath to do exercise daily to regulate their life.

Orientation session for teachers

Rajiv Arora, principal of Revel Dale Public School, on Monday conducted an orientation session for all the teachers of the school. He dwelt upon the theme "Youngsters as they are and Youngsters as They Ought to Be". The 45-minute session was in connection with deterioration and degeneration in the conduct of the youth. A vision of producing the youngsters who are enlightened, empowered and enriched was shared with the teachers. He stressed the need for exemplifying values and virtues that we wish to cultivate in youngsters. Youngsters are the spine of the nation and if youngsters are morally and intellectually weak, the future of the nation will be murky. All the teachers were urged to guide and groom the youngsters of the school with care, concern and compassion so that they may all become a strong asset to the nation.

Prayaas 2024 conducted

Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) staged a two-day National Level Technical and Cultural Festival - Prayaas 2024. The techno festival was comprised of various technical events, creative competitions and talent-oriented cultural performances. The inaugural ceremony of Prayaas-2024 was presided over by Dr Surinder Kaur, Principal, Khalsa College for Women, along with guest of honour Raghubir Singh, chairman, Sahib Shri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Mehta, keynote speaker Deepak Jindal, CGI director Dr Rajneesh Arora, AGC managing director Dr Gaurav Tejpal, the AGC principal and other dignitaries of the college. Dr Sachin Khurana, head of the DCA Department and in charge of the ISTE Society, informed us that this year's technical fest features many unique and creative events. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Surinder Kaur, chief guest, stated that education nowadays encompasses a limitless range of knowledge and creativity instead of being limited to traditional classroom instructions. She lauded the planners of this mega event for providing such a magnificent platform to our youth. Deepak Jindal, a keynote speaker, motivated the students to learn every moment as knowledge is the only powerful tool to scale the heights of success in their careers and lives. The college honoured the chief guest, guest of honour and the keynote speaker. Neetu Sharma, Principal, Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School, Amritsar, was the guest of honour for the second day. Anirudh Kaushal, a rising star of the country and a talented singer, enthralled the students and audience.

