World Hearing Day calls for adopting some serious measures to check noise pollution

Even World Hearing Day, being observed across the globe on Monday, is not enough to wake up the authorities concerned from deep slumber and take measures to minimise, if not curb, the obnoxious noise of vehicles on city roads. Pressure horns are just painful for commuters. The honking of horns, the cacophony of vehicles, and the noise of drilling emanating from buildings and roads create a nuisance to commuters.

Medical professionals quoting the World Health Organisation (WHO) define noise above 65 decibels (dB) as noise pollution. To be precise, noise becomes harmful when it exceeds 75 decibels (dB) and is painful above 120 dB. It is very harmful for human beings. They say not only does it hurt humans, it is bad for animals too. They say noise pollution can interfere with breeding cycles and rearing. Traffic noise accounts for most polluting noise in cities. A car horn produces 90 dB and a bus produces 100 dB.

Jagdeepak Singh, an ENT specialist, said noise above the permissible limits can damage the ossicles of the ear. DJ and factory noises are two other major examples. About 6 per cent of factory workers and two to three per cent of the owners suffer from noise pollution-related diseases.

Constant exposure to traffic noise is trauma to ears, he said, adding its effects varies from damaging hearing, causing deafness, constant exposure to loud noise can damage human health in many ways, especially very young and very old people are vulnerable to it.

Physical respiratory agitation, racing pulse, high blood pressure, headaches and in case of extremely loud, constant noise, gastritis, colitis and even heart attacks. Psychological noise can cause attacks of stress, fatigue, depression, anxiety and hysteria in both humans and animals.