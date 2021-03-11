World Malaria Day: ‘Support of residents needed to eradicate malaria by 2024’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

The state government is committed to eradicate malaria by 2024, said Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh during a district-level function at the Community Health Centre, Mannawala, to mark World Malaria Day on Monday.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh and other senior officials of the Health Department were also present.

The minister said the government was committed towards bettering health infrastructure and a detailed plan was being made in this regard. He said along with betterment of the general public, the government was also looking into the problems of health employees, adding that a better working environment would be created for them.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said malaria and dengue are preventable diseases provided people take ample precautions and support the health authorities in dealing with the breeding of mosquitoes. He said the department was raising awareness among the public, so that mosquito breeding sites are not allowed to develop.

District Epidemiologist Dr Madan Mohan said people should not allow water to accumulate near their homes. He said junk material, which can hold rainwater also helps in mosquito breeding. Dr Mohan said residents must inspect the surroundings of their homes and take remedial steps.

SMO, Mannawala, Dr Sumit Singh said a painting competition was also organised. Dr Shubhpreet Singh, Dr Sahil Batra, Dr Rajnish Kumar, media officer Amardeep Singh and Block Extension Educator Saurab Sharma were also present.