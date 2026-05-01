World Museum Day: Young minds spend a day in corridors of history

In Amritsar — a city where history breathes through every lane and every brick houses a story to tell — there is far more to preserve than physical evidence of the past.

Advertisement

The city is home to the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Summer Palace Museum, Gobindgarh Fort Museum, Lok Virsa Museum, Ram Bagh, Partition Museum and Police Museum: repositories not merely of artefacts, but of memory, sacrifice and identity.

Advertisement

On World Museum Day, (May 18), the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) launched a campaign aimed at reconnecting students with museums — spaces too often dismissed as silent halls where history lies frozen behind glass.

Advertisement

As part of the initiative, a group of students from Riarki institutions toured museums alongside INTACH-Amritsar convener Gagandeep Singh Virk. The young visitors explored the city’s heritage with striking curiosity and attention to detail — a heartening reminder that, when given the opportunity, the younger generation remains eager to rediscover its roots.

Significantly, Riarki institutions, in collaboration with INTACH-Punjab, have already drawn up plans for a grand international-level museum.

Advertisement

Virk said INTACH-Amritsar was preparing a comprehensive awareness campaign to carry the message of museum visits into every household. “The effort will be to bring the maximum number of people to museums — people only come when they are informed about these. Public participation is the most powerful tool for keeping museums alive. If people come, see and feel, only then governments and private institutions alike become more conscious of the preservation of these,” he said.

And he is right: Last year, it was reported that the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Summer Palace — home to a museum built at a cost of crores — remained shrouded in darkness on Diwali because of poor maintenance, a striking symbol of neglect amid celebration.

INTACH-Punjab convener Maj Gen Balwinder Singh said the organisation remained fully committed to ensuring that knowledge of heritage reached every Punjabi, whether living in a village or a city, and that it was working actively at every level to achieve this goal.

“Amritsar is a city where tales of sacrifice are woven into every particle of its soil,” he said. “When that same history is beautifully displayed in museums and visitors still do not come, it is not merely evidence of governmental neglect; it is also a mirror reflecting our own indifference. If the government were to link these museums with travel schemes, the campaign to connect people with knowledge and heritage would gather momentum very quickly — and that in itself would be a truly remarkable achievement.”

INTACH-Punjab’s efforts to document, preserve and promote the state’s tangible and intangible military heritage have also helped cast fresh light on Punjab’s martial history. Among its notable initiatives are the establishment of a military museum at Asal Uttar in Tarn Taran honouring the Saragarhi martyrs — an endeavour that ensures stories of valour continue to endure beyond the battlefield and into public memory.