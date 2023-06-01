World no-tobacco day observed

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: The Health Department organised a district-level function at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Narli, on ‘International Day Against Tobacco’. The event saw participation from school students, parents, and people from the area in large numbers. School principal, Roop Kanwal, presided over the function and was joined by the District Nodal Officer, Dr Sukhjinder Singh Goraya, as the chief guest. The event featured various educational competitions, including delivering messages against the ill-effects of tobacco, poster making, and lectures on the ill-effects of drugs. The one-act play presented at the function successfully delivered its message to the audience. In their addresses, the speakers, including Dr Sukhjinder Singh Goraya, Roop Kauwal, and Dr Kultar Singh, Senior Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, Sursingh, highlighted the need for all sections of society to come forward and convey the message against tobacco. They emphasised that tobacco is not only harmful to those who consume it but also pollutes the environment. The speakers also stressed that tobacco directly affects our mouth and the sensitive part of our body, the lungs. They urged everyone to pledge to work against tobacco throughout their lives. OC

Garden-based Learning Programme

Amritsar: Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) organised a garden-based Learning Programme for school students of the district. The event was a blend of excitement, discovery, and hands-on learning, leaving a lasting impact on all participants. Suhinder Kaur, the wife of the Minister of Power and Supply, was the chief guest. During the programme, the students got the insight on things related to agriculture and experienced live crop demonstrations, protected cultivation of flowers and vegetables. The main objective behind taking students to the visit was to go beyond academics by providing them training on kitchen garden, hydroponics and vermi-composting. The students also learned the techniques of harvesting by having a practical exposure harvesting the crop. They learned how they can use these techniques for their home garden.

Students of BBK DAV shine in exams

Students of BBK DAV College for Women excelled in the GNDU examinations held in December 2022. Gagandeep Kaur of BBA, Semester-V (76%) stood first in the university. Anantdeep Kaur of PGDFS (Semester I) got the second position with 72 per cent. Rajbir Kaur of BCom FS (Semester III) scored 75.6 per cent. Neha Kapoor of PGDFS (Semester-I) scored 70.3 per cent and Amanpreet of MCom (Semester III) secured third position in the university with 88 per cent marks. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students for their brilliant performance in the university exams and encouraged them to uphold their performances in future as well.

Students honoured at DAV School

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, students who bagged positions in recently declared results of classes X and XII exams, were felicitated by the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar, Amit Talwar. Khushi Arora from Class X stood first in district Rudrani Mohindru second and Harshita Gupta stood third in the district. Kashvi Aggarwal, Janya Goyal, Shranay Malhotra and Sneha Khemka. Bhavans SL school topper Arshdeep Singh, who was among district toppers in Class XII exams was also felicitated by the DC. These students were among the 47 meritorious students of Class X and Class XII boards from PSEB,CBSE and ICSE.