Tribune News Service

Amritsar: World Nutrition Day was on Monday observed at DAV International School. A cultural extravaganza titled "Eat well, be well" was organised under the leadership of Principal Dr Anjana Gupta. In her address to the students, she laid emphasis on the significance of healthy home-made food for the young children. She spoke on the bitter reality of the present scenario where youngsters preferred spicy and fried junk food from the marketplace instead of the home-cooked nutritious diet. Cautioning the students against its ill-effects, she advised them to only go for healthy food to live a long, healthy and happy life. On the occasion, students presented a colourful cultural programme, including a role play, quiz and qawwali.

Sports academy launched

With a view to providing city youth a suitable platform to hone their sporting skills, Sidana Institute Amritsar has announced the launch of Sidana Cricket and Sports Academy. Started in November 2022 as a cricket academy, Sidana Cricket and Sports Academy is located on the 10-acre campus of the institute at Khiala Khurd village on Ram Tirath Road in Amritsar. Being situated close to border villages, it hopes to redress the menace of drug addiction prevailing here by exposing the youth to sports. The academy initially intends to focus on athletics, handball, kabaddi, volleyball, kho-kho, shot put, and long jump. It proposes to have a synthetic athletics track, which, at present, is not available anywhere in Amritsar. Besides, there is also a proposal to have a basketball stadium and a 24-hour stadium to host day and night matches. Dr Jeewan Jyoti Sidana, director, Sidana Institute, said the main thrust of the academy would be on outdoor games. "While indoor games are offered everywhere and can also easily be accessed online, there is a lot that needs to be done for the promotion of outdoor games. More so in the interest of health and wellbeing of our youth, besides the fact that there is huge untapped sporting potential among them, which is seeking to be recognised, trained and promoted," she added. tns

Girls excel in PSEB Class XII exams

In the PSEB Class XII results announced recently, girl students of Government Smart Senior Secondary School, Khaila Kalan (a village in Ajnala tehsil), have excelled in the exams. Navreet Kaur secured the first position in the school with 87% marks followed by Kiranjit Kaur who came second with 83% marks, Kiranjit Kaur third with 82% and Anjali fourth with 81%, bringing glory to the school, parents and the village. On the occasion, Principal Guninderjit Kaur distributed sweets among meritorious students and parents. Navreet Kaur said she would not want to go abroad under any pretext, but wanted to serve the country by staying with her family. She said she wanted to try for civil services.