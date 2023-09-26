World Pharmacists Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 25

The Punjab State Pharmacy Officers’ Association organised an event to mark World Pharmacists Day here on Monday. Roles and challenges of the profession were discussed by prominent speakers.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, head of department of pharmaceuticals and Dean, Student Welfare, at GNDU, talked about the importance of pharmacists in modern medicine. He also elaborated on the emerging needs of research in the pharmaceutical industry.

The event was attended by District Immunisation Officer Dr Bharti Dhawan and association leaders Shamsher Singh Kohri, Ashok Kumar and Palwinder Singh Dhamu and others.