World Sikh Chamber of Commerce honours philanthropists

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

With an aim to provide a unique networking platform for Sikh entrepreneurs, businessmen and intellectuals to meet, discuss and promote the Sikh principles of ‘seva’ or charity, the World Sikh Chamber of Commerce (WSCC) on Sunday organised an event to mark opening of its local chapter.

The foundation stone ceremony of Amritsar Unit of WSCC was held under the leadership of Parmeet Singh Chadha, global chairman of World Sikh Chamber of Commerce (WSCC) and Rajinder Singh Marwaha was appointed as the president of Amritsar unit of WSCC.

During the event, WSCC also honoured 13 philanthropic Sikhs for their contribution in various charitable works aimed at the welfare of needy Sikhs.

Rajinder Singh Marwaha said that among the recipients of the honour are renowned philanthropist Sikh Inderjit Singh Gogoani, Principal BS Ball, retired principal Navtej Singh Novelty, Additional Sessions Judge PS Rai, Harinderpal Singh Chugh of Hemkunt Builders, journalist Jaswant Singh Jass, Surinderpal Singh, Parvinder Singh, Amarjit Singh, Dolly Sarabjit Singh Raju, Surinder Kaur, Inderbir Singh Walia and Satinder Singh.

Sharing information about WSCC, Marwaha said that it was a non-profit organisation with presence in more than 25 states and more than 40 cities in India and more than 30 countries worldwide. It was formed in 2020, and was registered under the Indian Trust Act, he added.