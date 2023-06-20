World Yoga Day event to be held on June 21

Amritsar, June 19
Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar on Monday said the district-level World Yoga Day event will be held on June 21 at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park, Company Bagh, at 5.30 am onwards.
He appealed to the residents to participate in this event. In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh reviewed the preparations for International Yoga Day at the District Administrative Complex. He instructed the officials about the arrangements to be made. Harpreet Singh said the district administration in collaboration with several NGOs and social organisations would be hosting the event.
He asked the District Ayurvedic and Unani Officer to personally review the preparations for the programme and ensure completion of all arrangements within the stipulated time. He appealed to the heads of all departments, including social service organisations, Police Department, college students, members of youth clubs and yoga enthusiasts to reach Company Bagh at 5.30 am on June 21.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...