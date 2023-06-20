World Yoga Day event to be held on June 21

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 19

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar on Monday said the district-level World Yoga Day event will be held on June 21 at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park, Company Bagh, at 5.30 am onwards.

He appealed to the residents to participate in this event. In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh reviewed the preparations for International Yoga Day at the District Administrative Complex. He instructed the officials about the arrangements to be made. Harpreet Singh said the district administration in collaboration with several NGOs and social organisations would be hosting the event.

He asked the District Ayurvedic and Unani Officer to personally review the preparations for the programme and ensure completion of all arrangements within the stipulated time. He appealed to the heads of all departments, including social service organisations, Police Department, college students, members of youth clubs and yoga enthusiasts to reach Company Bagh at 5.30 am on June 21.