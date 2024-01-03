Wrestler gets rousing welcome

Amritsar, January 2
Uday Sharma, a student of Spring Dale Senior School, here, was proudly welcomed by the school.
Uday won two bronze medals in the Greco Roman and freestyle categories of the School National Wrestling Championship held in New Delhi recently.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2K fuel stations run dry as truckers protest hit-&-run law; govt firefights
Panic buying in many states | Centre says will consider conc...
Anti-drone tech to fortify border security in 6 mths
Trials underway amid rising cases of smuggling of drugs and ...