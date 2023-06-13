Writer Fatehpuri’s book released

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 12

The Virsa Vihar Society, Amritsar, in collaboration with the Punjabi Sahitya Sabha, Chogawan, organised a book release function for writer and satirist Balwinder Singh Fatehpuri’s work of prose, Brahmachari Baba Te Chali Chor, at Nanak Singh Seminar Hall.

Founder-director of Punjab Natshala Jatinder Singh Brar attended the function as the chief guest while the ceremony was jointly presided over by playwright Kewal Dhaliwal, Kulwant Singh Ankhi, children’s writer Kulbir Singh Suri and others. Dharvinder Singh Aulakh, president of Sahitya Sabha Chogawan, introduced the book as a literary depiction of rural life in Punjab and the characters one might find in every village. The book is a social satire involving rural life.

Playwright Kewal Dhaliwal said there were many parts in the book which would lend itself to good stage adaptation. In his address, Prof Kulwant Singh Ankhi said that the characters of Fatehpuri’s work are simple but with a conscience. “The author has done a brave act by describing real life characters living in villages,” he said. Jatinder Brar said that such books, besides enriching us in a literary way, also give us a glimpse into the realities, traditions and social as well as cultural norms still followed in Punjab’s villages.