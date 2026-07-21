Writer Vish Dhamija on how crime fiction pays well

Majha House hosted a virtual meeting with acclaimed crime writer Vish Dhamija. In conversation with him were Gurpartap Khairah, author and educator and Srijna Khairah, a law student at National Law University, Odisha. The discussion centred on his rise as a globally recognised crime fiction writer and his role in popularising legal crime drama on screen.

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Introducing the author, Preeti Gill, founder of Majha House, said Vish, often hailed as the “John Grisham of India” for his courtroom-centred stories, was building a corporate career before taking up writing.

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At the outset of the conversation, Vish revealed that he had always harboured a desire to write, which eventually culminated in his debut novel, Bhindi Bazaar, published in 2010. The book introduced readers to the memorable fictional character Rita Ferreira. The novel has recently been adapted into the web series Daldal.

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“I became a full-time writer in 2018. What interested me was crafting troubled protagonists because characters with grey shades are always more memorable.

It is a writer’s true test to create characters people identify with, despite their flaws, and remember,” he said, referring to Rita Ferreira, the troubled DCP portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar in the web series Daldal, “I once received a message from a reader claiming to have seen Rita, a fictional character, at an airport. Such responses tell me how deeply readers and viewers connect with my stories,” he said.

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He said that he was happy with the adaptation and Bhumi Pednekar’s portrayal of Rita, saying she had immersed herself completely in the role.

He is currently working on t4wo new novels, both of which are expected to be released later this year.