Writers mourn demise of noted environmentalist

Amritsar, January 18

The Chairman of Folklore Research Academy, Amritsar, Dr Charanjit Singh Nabha passed away a few days ago and a memorial service was dedicated to him in Virsa Vihar today.

He was the Deputy Director (retd) of the Punjab Pollution Control Board. He was an environmentalist as well as an intellectual, social worker, writer and editor of the Panj Pani magazine. The memorial ceremony began with the address of the president of the academy, Ramesh Yadav.

Expressing deep sorrow over Nabha’s departure, he noted that Nabha was one of the founding members of the academy. “He organised seminars, conferences and peace marches to create friendly relations between India and Pakistan, among people of different religions in society and towards the environment. He was the editor of the academy’s annual Punjabi magazine, ‘Panj Pani’, for 15 consecutive years. We will try to remember him through his works and contribution and will try to finish whatever has been left incomplete after his demise,” said Yadav.

Dr Bhupinder Singh Sandhu, a noted writer, also dwelt on his fond memories of Nabha. “He was among the few to establish brotherhood between India and Pakistan. He hoped and aspired for long lasting peace between the two countries,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by several Punjabi writers, scholars, and members of the Punjab Kisan Union, Progressive Writers Sangh (Amritsar Unit), the All India Kisan Sabha and the Kirti Kisan Union Punjab.