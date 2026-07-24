Writers slam Delhi Police action on students

The Folklore Research Academy, Amritsar, a cultural and literary organisation comprising scholars, writers and Punjabi thinkers, has supported youth protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Academy members said the youth protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi were raising an important issue and that the alleged ‘NEET paper leak’ reflected the Centre’s failure, which required accountability.

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They also condemned the Delhi Police’s action against students as they marched towards Parliament House. “Delhi Police and security forces indiscriminately lathi-charged the youth, injured them, fired tear gas shells and misbehaved with girls. Several students were seriously hurt. Videos circulating on social media showed cracked heads, broken bones and the use of violent tactics to suppress the protest. Was such brutality against students necessary?” asked Ramesh Yadav, president of the Academy and a human rights activist.

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He said the youth marching towards Parliament were accompanied by their parents. Prof Surjit Judge, an educator and writer in Punjabi and English, said many teachers and other concerned citizens had also joined the protest.

“This struggle is gaining strength. The demand is genuine and the protest is legitimate. We strongly appeal to the government to accept the demands of the youth at the earliest and ensure justice,” he said.