Wrongly parked vehicles challaned in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 6

A city cannot become a smart city until its citizens are smart enough to play their part and learn to respect the civic rights of others.

A glaring example came to the fore on the main Lawrence Road, which is known as the heart of the holy city, today when Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amandeep Kaur challaned several wrongly parked vehicles at Lawrence Road Chowk.

A cop fixes a wheel clamp in a wrongly parked car on Friday.

However, hours after she left the scene, the situation was back to square one. Residents again parked their vehicles encroaching half of the road hindering the smooth flow of the traffic.

The traffic police challaned several vehicle owners on the Lawrence Road for parking their vehicles wrongly.

The ADCP said despite making painstaking efforts, people were not learning and again encroaching on roads leading to traffic chaos on the roads. She said the traffic police would now deal with the situation with an iron hand and violators would not be spared. They would be challaned and their vehicles impounded if the need be.

The ADCP along with in-charges of four traffic zones of the city visited the Pipli Sahib Gurdwara road, Putlighar, Gwal Mandi, the railway station link road, Ashoka Chowk, Crstal Chowk, Doaba Chowk and Novelty Chowk (Lawrence road chowk). The cops removed illegal encroachments besides issuing challans to wrongly parked vehicles.

The shopkeepers were asked not to display their goods on the road and park the vehicles in a line. She said stern action would be taken against the offenders. She also urged the people to cooperate with the police for making the city traffic chaos free.