Y20 Summit at BBK DAV College

Amritsar: The Youth Welfare Department of BBK DAV College for Women organised a series of competitions under the Y20 Summit, as directed by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. The competitions were held on the theme ‘Future of work: Industry 4.0 innovations and 21st century skills’. Around 120 students from various departments of the college participated in essay-writing, declamation, rangoli-making, painting, poster-making and slogan-writing competitions. College principal Pushpinder Walia congratulated all winners and applauded the efforts of the organisers for engaging the youth in the Y-20 summit. She said it was a valuable opportunity for the young generation to put forth their views and ideas on key areas of development.

Athletics meet inaugurated at DAV

The 66th Sports and Athletics Meet, organised at the Sports Complex of DAV College, Shastri Nagar, was inaugurated on Saturday. Amritsar (Central) MLA Ajay Gupta was the chief guest on the occasion. College principal Amardeep Gupta, advocate Sudarshan Kapoor, college vice-principal Daisy Sharma and College Sports Board president and BB Yadav were among those present at the inauguration. The chief guest took salute from the march past of NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and the Punjab Police band. The announcement of the opening of the games was made by college principal Amardeep Gupta. He said that in order to be a successful student, it was necessary to be healthy mentally as well as physically.

Teacher-training workshop

A teacher-training workshop was organised at Ashok Vatika School by Vikramjit Singh Rooprai, an eminent educator, historian and author. The resource person delved into various paradigms of teaching and learning. He discussed the significance and scope of experiential learning in the present era and suggested various tactics to induce the elements of interest and curiosity in the pupils regarding the subject being taught. Later, he also responded to the queries and dilemmas that the teachers came up with to gulf the void between average and excellent teaching and learning.

Sports day at Step By Step school

The kindergarten section of Step by Step School celebrated its annual sports day recently. LKG students participated in various sporting events such as skating, PT, taekwondo, etc., followed by races. There was a 100 per cent participation by the children. This was also followed by the participation of parents in various games. The event concluded with a speech by school principal Gunita Grewal, who applauded the children for their efforts and the teachers for making the event a success.

AGC holds Techno-Cultural Festival

Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) organised a 2-day techno-cultural festival on March 2 and 3, titled Prayaas- 2023. The festival comprised of various technical events, creative competitions and talent-oriented cultural performances. The inaugural ceremony was presided by Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director, Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, along with Dr Rajneesh Arora (Managing Director, AGC), Dr V K Banga (Principal, AGC) and other dignitaries of the college. Dr Sachin Khurana, Head, Dept of DCA, and in-charge of the ISTE society, read the progress report and informed that this year many new innovative events had been added in the festival. The second day of the festival saw various inter-college competitions in the genres of dance, music, singing, etc. Trophies and certificates were given to the winners of various events on the concluding day.