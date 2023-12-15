Yatra accorded warm welcome at Attari town

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 14

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra received a rousing welcome at Attari town on the Indo-Pak border near here today. The BJP workers and leaders, apart from officials, thronged to receive the yatra and facilitated basic services offered by the Central government at the door steps of general public.

Hundreds of beneficiaries of various Centre government schemes came to take advantage of the facilities being offered through this yatra as the vans reached here as part of Punjab’s tour. BJP senior leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, who led the welcome, said that the yatra had entered Punjab last week and today reached this border area town.

He said the purpose of the yatra was to give benefits and make the general public aware about the hundreds of basic development schemes undertaken by the Union government. “Started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, the yatra resolves to make available facilities of the government schemes at peoples’ doors,” said Chhina.

He said so far crores of families in the country have taken the benefits of the digital platform where people get the Ayushman health card, Aadhaar card and many other services. “There was so much enthusiasm among the people here today and sarpanches, panches and many people came to welcome the scheme and took the benefit also,” he said adding that these are flagship schemes of the Modi government ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

