Yatra marking 350th martyrdom day of ninth Guru enters Tarn Taran

The grand ‘Jagriti Yatra’ dedicated to the 350th martyrdom day of ninth Sikh master Guru Tegh Bahadur entered Tarn Taran district on Saturday, marking the 39th day.

Advertisement

Organised by the Prabandhak Committee of Takht Sri Harmandir ji Patna Sahib in collaboration with the Government of Bihar, the yatra aims to spread the Guru’s message of sacrifice and unity across India. Led by Malwinder Singh Benipal, the procession was received with floral showers and chants of “Bole so Nihal” by devotees.

Advertisement

After a night halt at Gurdwara Ber Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi, the yatra moved through Ferozepur district before entering Tarn Taran. After halting at Baba Naudh Singh Samadh (Amritsar), it would move through Amritsar city, Batala, and Jalandhar, before culminating at Anandpur Sahib on October 27.

Advertisement

Adding to the devotional fervour, ragi jathas, Nihang groups, religious organisations, and schoolchildren presented shabads and tableaux while carrying Nishan Sahibs, creating an atmosphere filled with divine energy. The local administration and gurdwara committees ensured elaborate arrangements for security and smooth management along the route.

The yatra, flagged off from Patna Sahib on September 17, has already covered Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana in its spiritual journey.