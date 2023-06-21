Yoga camp at college

Tribune News Service

Health Club of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur College for Women organised a yoga camp for the girl students. In the camp organised under the aegis of Principal Nanak Singh, instructor Prof Seema and Prof Shikha apprised the students about the importance of yoga and pranayama in today’s time. Nanak Singh said that such camps for the students and teachers would be continued by the college from time to time. He also appreciated the efforts made by the college staff for organising the yoga camp.

Students bid farewell to seniors

The students of Biotechnology Department of DAV College, Amritsar, arranged a farewell party for their seniors. The function was presided over by Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. The students presented an entertaining cultural programme. A major attraction of the show was modelling by senior students. The winners of Miss Farewell were selected after two rounds. In the first round, students gave their introduction and in the second round, Monika Sharma was chosen as Miss DAV, Abhinav Sharma as Mr DAV and the Star Student was Navpreet Kaur. Dr Daizy Sharma, Dr Rajni Khanna, Dr Rajni Bala and Dr Vikas Gupta were also present on the occasion.

Father’s Day at summer camp

The summer camp held by Jagat Jyoti Senior Secondary School, Rani Ka Bagh, started from June 1 and culminated on June 15. The main attraction of the closing ceremony was the celebration of Father’s Day. More than 60 students enrolled for fun-filled activities. Harvinder Singh Sandhu, BJP leader, was the chief guest. Principal KL Sharma said that the school has a conducive learning environment. A grand magic show was organised much to the delight of spectators.

Workshop on technical terminology

The Department of Electronics Technology organised a five-day workshop on development of technical terminology in Punjabi language in collaboration with the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology, Ministry of Education, Government of India. Sharing information regarding the workshop, Dr Ravinder Kumar said the workshop is organised to fulfill the aims of National Education Policy-2020, of promoting technical and professional education in regional languages. The Department of Electronics Technology of the university has successfully organised five workshops in collaboration with the Commission to develop technical terminology related to engineering subjects in Punjabi language earlier. The present workshop was conducted to review the technical terminology already developed in previous workshops. A total of 12 subject experts as well as experts from other institutes participated. Dr Ashok Selwatkar, Assistant Director and Dr Shailendra Singh attended the workshop. Dr Selwatkar expressed his happiness on the contribution of GNDU in the successful completion of the task of developing more than 50,000 technical terms in Punjabi language. Dr Shailendra Singh said that the technical terminology in Punjabi language will be published by the Commission in the form of a dictionary soon and it will also be available online.

Blood donation Day observed

World Blood Donation Day was organised at DIPS College of Education. A seminar and poster-making activity was organised in which the students were informed about the importance of blood donation. Giving the children statistics related to blood donation, the teachers said that only about 46 lakh people in India voluntarily donate blood, of which 6-10 per cent are women. Blood should always be donated in the blood bank because they give it to the patients, if needed. Principal Dr Jyoti Gupta said that people should come forward to donate blood.