Yoga camp held for officials, students and BSF troops at Kartarpur corridor

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Kartarpur corridor, June 22

The normally sedate proceedings at the Kartarpur corridor sprung to life following a yoga camp held at the premises to commemorate the International Yoga Day on Wednesday.

The proceedings were attended by officials of the district administration, BSF, Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) and students of various schools. More than 500 people took part in the 90-minute workout.

The girl students of Government High School, Heyatnagar, excelled in performing yoga exercises. The youngsters left everybody, including senior officers, spellbound by their performance.

Talking to the youngsters on the sidelines, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Aggarwal surprised everybody by citing the example of Sri-Lanka cricketer Marvan Atapattu.

The DC said Atapattu was a classic example of how yoga could improve the quality of performance in a person’s adopted field. “In his first six Test match innings, Atapattu scored five ducks. He was dropped from the national team. Somebody told him about the benefits of yoga. With time he learnt that yoga is all about maintaining your calm in the face of adversity and not just standing on the head. He regularly started performing yogic exercises. When he decided to hang his boots, Atapattu had become a legend in his country. In 90 Test matches, he played over a period of 17 years, he scored as many as six double centuries, a record which has stood the test of time. This record of his has yet to be bettered. Actually, yoga taught him that struggles in life develop your strengths. When you decide to go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength, and that is what yoga gives you,” DC Aggarwal told the awestruck youngsters.

He said that yoga had taught the cricketer that ‘believe that you can, and you are halfway through.’

The camp was held under the supervision of Ayurveda doctor Navdeep Singh.

Prominent among those who took part were general manager of the LPAI, TR Sharman, BSF Commandant SS Garcha, and Assistant Commissioner (General) Sachin Pathak.