Yoga camp organised at Company Bagh

Amritsar, May 15
The Bharatiya Yog Sansthan organised a special camp at Company Bagh here to educate people about the exercises essential for proper digestion of food.
It was the second camp organised by the organisation in the city during the last few days. Dhirendra Kapoor of the organisation said that they were committed to create awareness regarding yoga for which free-of-cost camps were organised at various places. He said that more and more people should avail benefit of the yoga training sessions.
