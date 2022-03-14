Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

Historian Sumel Singh Sidhu, did not mince words when he pointed out in front of an audience comprising scholars, writers and students that the young generation of Punjabis are eager to move out of Punjab, as they have lost their love for the land.

The Punjabi language which is being taught and written by Punjabi scholars in colleges and universities today is not Punjabi at all. Due to this, the language has disappeared from the minds of common people. Some people speak Punjabi out of compulsion because it is related to their employment. Today in Punjab, whether it was language or social, political and economic crisis, the responsibility lies not only with politicians, but with Punjabis, who are running away from their land. Sumel Singh Sidhu, Historian

Speaking at the literary festival being held at Khalsa College on the subject of ‘Agenda Punjab-A search for a better future’, Sidhu said the Punjabi language which was being taught and written by Punjabi scholars in colleges and universities today was not Punjabi at all.

“Due to this, Punjabi language has disappeared from the minds of common people. Some people speak Punjabi out of compulsion because it is related to their employment. Today in Punjab, whether it was language or social, political and economic crisis, the responsibility lies not only with politicians, but with Punjabis, who are running away from their land,” he said.

He emphasised that Punjabi scholars must introspect and know their audience or the dialogue will fail to connect people with Punjabi language.

Speaking on the subject, eminent Punjabi scholar Paramjit Dhingra said there was a time, when 50,000 Punjabis wrote a letter with their blood and sent it to the British government. “They demanded that Punjabi should be the medium of instruction in Punjab’s schools. However, the British wanted the entire education system to be adapted to the English medium. Now, we are forgetting our own mother tongue, the rich vocabulary that it presents is not being preserved.”

Earlier in the day, the writings of writers such as Nanak Singh and Jaswant Singh were discussed and how they shaped the ideology of a generation. While conducting this discussion, Jagroop Singh Sekhon said that the culture of eat, drink and enjoy will have to be done away with if we need to bring the change we desire.

Later, Khalsa College students in collaboration with Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi, presented musical rendition of Punjabi poetry. A Sufi performance was also held by folk artistes.