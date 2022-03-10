‘Young scientists’ from city on job

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 9

Students of Government Girls’ Senior Secondary Smart School, Mall Road, Amritsar, were selected as young scientists by Space Kidz India. Space Kidz India has selected 75 schools from all over India for participation in the mission ‘AzaadiSAT’ in which students of Mall Road school were part of the national pool.

About AzaadiSat It is a space learning programme designed for students from government schools to engage children from economically weaker sections to learn about basic concepts of space technology and engineering

It engages science teachers and tutors to develop small experiment and build balloon satellite or orbital satellite that can receive information, about the outer space, such as its temperature, pressure and 3D vibrations

Principal Mandeep Kaur and chemistry lecturer Kamal Kumar, in-charge of ATL robotics department of the school, are mentoring 10 students from Class IX to XII, who worked on this project to build Raspberry Board, which is a low cost, credit-card sized computer that plugs into a computer monitor or TV and uses a standard keyboard and mouse. It is a capable little device that enables people of all ages to explore computing and learn how to programme in different software languages.

“The project was completed by students well within stipulated time frame and according to sources, the Raspberry Board programmed by students will be installed in the lightest satellite being sent for the first time in the outer space,” said Mandeep Kaur. She said it’s a big leap in learning for students, as they are being given first-hand knowledge of advanced technologies used in space programmes.