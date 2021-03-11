Young Star Football Club tourney to begin from April 29

Amritsar, April 26

The first three-day football tournament will be organised by Young Star Football Club at Sri Guru Nanak Dev Stadium from April 29 to May 1. The tournament will be dedicated to the memory of players of the Young Star club, who passed away. The tournament will host matches of eight open teams as well as show matches of 40-year-old and 50-year-old players.

A special meeting of all the members of Young Star Football Club was held in this regard by president Sukhchain Singh (Assistant Commissioner Excise and Taxation). Sukhchain Singh said it would be the first football tournament dedicated to the memory of late players Datar Singh (former president of the Kirti Kisan Union, Punjab) and Pal Singh Sandhu. He said it would also be the first time that football would be played under lights in the city.