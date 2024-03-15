Young voters urged to cast their vote in Lok Sabha poll

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 14

Under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, a meeting of the nodal officers was organised under the leadership of Sushil Kumar Tuli, District Education Officer- cum-District Nodal Officer here on Thursday to mobilise voters to exercise their right to vote in the coming Lok Sabah elections.

Sushil Kumar Tuli, District Nodal Officer, while speaking on the occasion, called upon nodal officers to motivate voters at the grassroot level to come to the polling station on the day of the voting as the right to vote has its special importance. He also called upon officers and teachers to organise rallies and marches of students to motivate the young voters, particularly those who have been registered as a voter for the first time, not to miss their chance to vote.

Officials of the Education Department Sukhbir Singh Kang, Principal Ravinder Kaur, Subindrjit Singh, Onkar Singh, Balbir Singh and Nitu Sharma were present in the meeting. In was resolved in the meeting to hold rallies and marches of the students to motivate the voters.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Tarn Taran