Youngster kidnapped in Gujjarpura, 5 booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 18

A youth was kidnapped from outside his house by five persons here on Saturday evening. However, he was recovered after he escaped from the detention of the accused and reached a police naka in the area.

The police have booked the suspect, identified as Kapil alias OP, of Dashmesh Avenue near Gujjarpura locality here. Investigating officer ASI Sarabjit Singh said a case under Sections 365 and 34 of IPC was registered against Kapil and his unknown four accomplices. Raids were on to nab them, he added.

Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Dashmesh Avenue, told the police that he along with his son Lovepreet Singh alias Love (28) was standing outside the house when his neighborer along with his unidentified accomplices came there. He alleged the started beating Love and forcible made him sit on bike and took away. Following the incident, people gathered at the spot and the police were informed of the incident.

Immediately an alert was sounded. ASI Sarabjit Singh said the accused took him to a nearby park and thrashed him. He somehow escaped from their detention and reached at a naka and told the police about the incident.

On seeing a police team, the accused fled the spot. The ASI said raids were on to nab the suspect. He said as per a preliminary probe, Kapil used to work as a moneylender. He did not enjoy a good reputation in the area. He said earlier too Kapil had heated arguments with people over minor issues.