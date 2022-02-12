Youngsters of Amritsar educate voters about NOTA

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 11

As political heat amplifies with a few days left for the Assembly polls, a group of youngsters from the city are on a mission of their own.

Sensitising and making voters, especially in the rural areas, aware of the importance of making the right choice while casting their votes, they are also making voters aware of the NOTA option.

Without any political affiliations, these youngsters, mostly students of GNDU and other colleges from the city, are touring villages around the city to listen to the voters and encourage them to exercise their right to vote.

“Our aim is to make voters realise that chosing to refrain from voting or boycotting polls is not going solve their issues. Instead, they must choose their leaders through merit and in case, they feel that no political party is able to deliver, they can register their protest through chosing NOTA. We have been interacting with voters in several villages, talking about the issues in their area,” shared Gagan, a volunteer.

Gagan, who is currently pursuing Masters in Vocational Course, has been associated with Punjab Student Union (Lalkar) and had earlier organised awareness campaigns during protest against farm laws. The team has already covered door-to-door campaign in Kale village, Dhand village and Guru Ki Wadali.

Gurpreet Singh, another member of the team, and student of Foreign Languages Department said the real issues of people are education, employment, tackling inflation, curbing drugs, equalisation of women wages, implementation of labour laws in rural areas and countering privatisation in education.

“Since no political candidate has been talking about these issues or providing a solution, it becomes imperative as voters to understand all our options and make an informed electoral decision. In areas that we visit, majority of population is the marginalised and they have no awareness regarding NOTA. Some even asked if we were from a political party named NOTA. We had to tell them that we are not here to ask for votes, but to inform them about NOTA.”

Gurpreet is part of the seven-member team of volunteers, who visit villages hosting nukkad sabha and door-to-door campaign.