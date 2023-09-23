Youth abducted, thrashed; five booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 22

The Sadar police have booked five persons, including a woman, for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing a youth here on Thursday.

Those booked were identified as Mohit Walia, Ritik Walia, Raghav Sharma, Pranav Arora and Reeta Walia. A case under Sections 323, 324, 365, 379 and 506 of the IPC was registered against them. The police said efforts were on to nab them and further investigations were underway.

The victim Vaibhav, a resident of the Batala road area, told the police that on Wednesday night he was standing near an eating joint on the Batala road when the accused came to him and started an interaction.

After sometime, Mohit and Ritik caught hold of his bike while Raghav and Pranav forced him to sit on the scooter. He alleged they abducted him and took him to their house where they beat him up leaving him injured. He alleged Reeta Walia made a video of his being thrashed. He somehow managed to run away from there. Later, he found his Rs 6,200 missing. He alleged Mohit earlier also quarrelled with him over some trifle issue.

Investigating officer Sushil Kumar said efforts were on to arrest the suspects. He said some personal dispute was the reason behind the incident.