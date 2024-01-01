Youth arrested for raping minor

Amritsar, December 31
The Division C police have arrested a youth for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl. The suspect was identified as Soni, a resident of Kokian Wali in the Katra Baggian area.
A case was registered against the suspect by the police on a complaint submitted by victim’s mother. She alleged that the suspect lured her minor daughter for marriage and kidnapped her.
