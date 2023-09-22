Youth arrested for robbery at chemist shop

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 21

With the arrest of a youth, the city police on Thursday claimed to have cracked the chemist shop robbery case at Vallah here on Tuesday night.

He was identified as Kanish Kundra (19), a resident of Yasin Road near Aenum Cinema on Taylor Road here. Among his other accomplices booked in the case included Rahul Bhatti of Nangali village, Navdeep Singh, alias Ghulla, of Rangalipur village, Bobby of Nirankari Colony located on Fatehgarh Churian road and two unidentified persons.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said raids were on to nab them. Navdeep had 10 criminal cases of different nature against him while the antecedents of the remaining suspects were being ascertained, he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Gurinderbir Singh Sidhu and Maqboolpura police station SHO Mohit Kumar said after examining the footage of CCTVs, the police zeroed in on Kanish Kundra. He was having tattoos on his arms and body which led to his identification through human intelligence. He was arrested yesterday and his interrogation led to the identification of other suspects, said the SHO.

On the statement of Jashanpreet Singh, an employee of a pharmacy shop, that armed persons looted Rs 55,000 from the cash box of the shop and his purse, the police had registered a case under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms act.

During investigation, it was found that Navdeep Singh masterminded the loot. He faced 10 cases of armed robberies, attempt to murder and thefts against him.

The police said raids were underway to nab the remaining suspects and recover the amounts looted from the pharmacy shop.