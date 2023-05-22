Youth arrested in firing case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Islamabad police have arrested a youth in connection with a firing incident that occurred in Guru Nanak Pura area two days ago. He was identified as Arshdeep Singh of Dashmesh Nagar Kot Khalsa. Mohit Kumar, SHO, Islamabad police station, said several persons had fired in the air outside the residence of Shivam of Guru Nanak Pura. Following an initial probe, he identified Harshdeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Arshdeep Singh among other miscreants. He said the police arrested Arshdeep after a tip-off and raids were on to nab the remaining suspects. TNS

Mobiles seized from prison

Amritsar: Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated four mobile phones from as many inmates on Saturday. Mandeep Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Jail, said the cellphones were seized from Bikramjit Singh of Kakkar village, Gagandeep Singh of Indira Colony, Mustafabad, Samual Chohan of Sewa Nagar and Ajit Singh of Badala in Gurdaspur. A case has been registered against them.