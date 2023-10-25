Youth arrested with 50-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 24

The city police nabbed a person with 50 gm of heroin today. The arrested suspect has been identified as Sahil Gill, alias Bularh, alias Deshwasi, a resident of Gilwali Gate.

Sub-Inspector Rakesh Kumar, Station House Officer, C-Division police station, said a police team was on patrol duty at Dr Ambedkar Colony. The team arrested Gill from Tanki Wali Park and recovered 50 gm of heroin from him.

A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the suspect and further investigation was on to find his backward and forward links.