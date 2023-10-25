Youth arrested with 50-gm heroin

Amritsar, October 24
The city police nabbed a person with 50 gm of heroin today. The arrested suspect has been identified as Sahil Gill, alias Bularh, alias Deshwasi, a resident of Gilwali Gate.
Sub-Inspector Rakesh Kumar, Station House Officer, C-Division police station, said a police team was on patrol duty at Dr Ambedkar Colony. The team arrested Gill from Tanki Wali Park and recovered 50 gm of heroin from him.
A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the suspect and further investigation was on to find his backward and forward links.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...