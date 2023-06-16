Youth attacked, two booked

Amritsar: A youth was assaulted and injured by two snatchers after his father identified the duo. They were identified as Babba and Gautam, both residents of Tungbala on Majitha Road. Thomas, father of the victim, said around 10.30pm on Sunday, he along with his son Gagan was going to market to purchase household goods. He said when they reached near a marriage palace, two persons tried to snatch money from his son. He said when they resisted and said that he had identified them, the accused attacked his son with a sharp-edged weapon and the second accused hit him with a baseball. He said his son fell down and started bleeding profusely. He said when he raised the alarm and people started gathering, the accused fled away from scene. The police said raids were on to nab them. TNS
Four nabbed with heroin
Amritsar: The city police have arrested four persons in two separate incidents and recovered 95-gm heroin from their possession. The Maqboolpura police have registered a case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead
Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway
Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking
Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...
India to get 30 US armed drones
DAC nod ahead of Modi’s state visit