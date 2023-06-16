Youth attacked, two booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A youth was assaulted and injured by two snatchers after his father identified the duo. They were identified as Babba and Gautam, both residents of Tungbala on Majitha Road. Thomas, father of the victim, said around 10.30pm on Sunday, he along with his son Gagan was going to market to purchase household goods. He said when they reached near a marriage palace, two persons tried to snatch money from his son. He said when they resisted and said that he had identified them, the accused attacked his son with a sharp-edged weapon and the second accused hit him with a baseball. He said his son fell down and started bleeding profusely. He said when he raised the alarm and people started gathering, the accused fled away from scene. The police said raids were on to nab them. TNS

Four nabbed with heroin

Amritsar: The city police have arrested four persons in two separate incidents and recovered 95-gm heroin from their possession. The Maqboolpura police have registered a case.