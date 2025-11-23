Youth, aunt die in road mishap in Ajnala

A youth and his paternal aunt were killed on the spot after a speeding Bolero rammed into their motorcycle near Bhoewal village in Ajnala on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Lovepreet Singh (22) and Satinder Kaur (42), both residents of Mehlawali village in Ajnala. Family members said the duo was on their way to Ajnala to purchase medicines when the accident occurred.

According to the police, the Bolero driver fled the scene immediately after the collision. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver and efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused.

Harchand Singh, SHO, Ajnala police station, said the SUV hit the motorcycle head-on. He added that the bodies had been sent to the Ajnala Civil Hospital for a postmortem and further investigation was underway.

Sarvan Singh, husband of Satinder Kaur, alleged that despite clear leads, the police had not taken timely action to arrest the accused Bolero driver.