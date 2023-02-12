Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Tarn Taran, February 11
The police have booked Jobanjeet Singh of Cheema Khurd village here for abducting a teenage girl a week ago.
The victim’s mother, who is a widow, told the Valtoha police that they went to bed on February 5 and in the morning she found her 15-year-old girl missing. She came to know that the accused had abducted the girl by luring to marry her.
The police had registered a case under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC in this regard.
Expressing resentment, the victim’s family accused the police of favouring the accused as they did not register the case under the POCSO Act.
