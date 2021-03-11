Youth booked for abducting teenaged girl in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 22

The police have booked a youth for abducting a teenage girl from the Noordi Adda market on April 18 by luring to marry her.

A resident of Taragarh village in Amritsar, the victim, who is staying at her aunt’s house in Tarn Taran, had come to take coaching for IELTS in the morning, but failed to return home.

The victim’s mother had lodged a complaint with the city police against Mandeep Singh of Taragarh village in Amritsar. She alleged that the accused abducted the girl by luring her away on the pretext of marrying her. —