Youth booked for kidnapping Tarn Taran girl

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 15

A youth of Valtoha village kidnapped a girl from his neighbour on the night of Lohri night by luring to marry her. The accused has been identified as Lavpreet Singh Lav of the same locality in the village.

The father of the victim in his statement to the Valtoha police on Saturday informed that the family was busy in celebrating the festival in the house when his daughter came outside the house to answer the call of nature, but she was kidnapped by the accused. ASI Sawinderpal Singh said the accused had been booked under Sections 363 and 366-A, IPC.