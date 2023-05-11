Youth booked for raping, abducting 19-year-old girl

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 10

The Lopoke police have booked a youth on the charges of rape and abduction. The suspect, identified as Hardeep Singh, a resident of Jheeta Kalan village, is yet to be arrested.

The 19-year-old victim told the police that Hardeep used to come to meet his sister living in her neighbourhood. They entered into an affair during this period. She alleged that he started pressuring her for marriage. In February last year, he took her to his Jheeta Kalan village where he forcibly used to develop physical relations with her, following which she got pregnant.

The girl alleged that the suspect now started beating her on one pretext or the other. Her father brought her back after she told him about his behaviour.

On her complaint, the police have registered a case against Hardeep Singh under Sections 363, 366-A and 376 of the IPC. The police said raids were on to nab the suspect.