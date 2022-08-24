Youth booked for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 23

The Gate Hakima police have booked Ankush, a resident of Vadda Haripura, for allegedly raping a minor girl. The incident occurred on the intervening night of August 15-16, while a case was registered on Monday. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

The victim’s mother said her 17-year-old daughter went missing on the intervening night of August 15-16. They tried to find her, but failed. The next day her grandson told her that her daughter reached their house and he brought her back to the family.

She said she observed that her daughter was sad and upset. When they asked her, she told that accused Ankush used to stalk and harass her. She said when she did not respond to him, he threatened to do something wrong to himself and blame her parents for it. She said she got afraid and did not tell anything to her family.

She alleged that on the intervening night of August 15-16, he called her out of the house. He took her to a house in Chhota Haripura where he raped her.

On the statement of the victim’s mother, the police registered a case under Sections 376, 365 and 354-D of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act against Ankush. Raids were on to nab him, while medical examination was victim would also be conducted, said the police.