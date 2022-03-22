Youth booked for raping minor girl

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 21

The Tarsikka police have booked a youth identified as Randip Singh of Chhajalwaddi village for allegedly raping a minor girl. Though the incident occurred in January this year, it came to light on Sunday when the victim complained of stomach pain and narrated the entire incident to her relative.

Victim’s mother said her daughter was a student of Class VIII. She said recently her cousin visited her and she narrated the entire incident to her. She said in January when she was standing and waiting for the bus at Tangra bus stop, Randeep came on a bike. He said he was going towards her school and instead took her to a hotel on the national highway to have food where he raped her. She said the accused threatened her of dire consequences in case she told anyone about it and later left her at the bus stop. —