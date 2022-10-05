Youth booked for ‘sacrilege’ in Amritsar

Amritsar, October 4
In yet another instance, residents of Kamoke village thrashed a youth for allegedly disrespecting religious sentiments and sacrilege at a village gurdwara.
The injured youth was taken to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for treatment by the police. Though a case under Sections 295, 457 and 380 of the IPC was registered against the suspect, identified as Sandeep Singh of Butala village, the police said probe was under on. ASI Naresh Kumar said the incident was captured in a CCTV camera at the gurdwara but the video was not clear. He said a case was registered on the complaint of Daljinder Singh of Kamoke village.
