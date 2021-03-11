Youth booked for stalking in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Ramdas police have booked Inder Singh of Ghonewal village for allegedly stalking and harassing a married woman. The 37-year-old victim and mother of five children alleged that the accused has been harassing her for a long time and she had even informed her husband, a labourer, a number of times about it. She alleged that her husband also asked him to desist from such acts, but to no avail. The victim, who works as domestic help, alleged that around a week ago, she was going to work, when the accused passed objectionable comments on her besides making obscene gestures. She alleged that he even followed her. She alleged village residents tried to strike a compromise, which did not work and therefore a complaint was lodged with the police. Ramdass police have registered a case under Sections 354 and 354-D of the IPC against Inder Singh. He is yet to be arrested. TNS

Training camp for police aspirants

Amritsar: The district administration will hold a free of cost training camp for aspirants for preparation of physical test to join Punjab Police and the Army from June 3. The government has decided to fill 10,314 posts in Punjab Police in the near future. Disclosing this here on Monday, Ravinder Singh, in-charge of the camp, said preparation for a physical test for the posts of constable in Punjab Police will be held here. Aspiring youths could get themselves registered at the camp, which is being held at the ITI, Ranike, between 9 am to 12 pm on June 1 and 2.