Youth dies in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 24

A youth died while his sister was seriously injured in Bhakha Tara Singh village when a speeding car hit their bike yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Sukhmanpreet Singh. His injured sister Muskanpreet Kaur was admitted to the hospital.

The unknown driver of the car fled the spot. A case has been registered against him.

Sarabjit Singh, an eyewitness of the incident told the police that yesterday he was at the Bhakha Tara Singh service station when a speeding car hit a bike. Sukhmanpreet, who lives in his village, was driving the bike while his sister Muskanpreet was riding pillion.

The two were taken to a private hospital. Doctors declared Sukhmanpreet dead while his sister Muskanpreet was admitted for treatment.

The police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC.