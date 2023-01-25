Youth dies in road mishap

Amritsar, January 24
A youth died while his sister was seriously injured in Bhakha Tara Singh village when a speeding car hit their bike yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Sukhmanpreet Singh. His injured sister Muskanpreet Kaur was admitted to the hospital.
The unknown driver of the car fled the spot. A case has been registered against him.
Sarabjit Singh, an eyewitness of the incident told the police that yesterday he was at the Bhakha Tara Singh service station when a speeding car hit a bike. Sukhmanpreet, who lives in his village, was driving the bike while his sister Muskanpreet was riding pillion.
The two were taken to a private hospital. Doctors declared Sukhmanpreet dead while his sister Muskanpreet was admitted for treatment.
The police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...
Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway; man dies as two vehicles are hit by rolling boulders
Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach the h...