Youth dies of drug overdose

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 1

A resident of the Officers Colony died of an alleged drug overdose. The deceased has been identified as Harjap Singh Lada (25). His body was found from the residence of Surjit Singh Batha in Nanaksar locality on Sunday.

Gurcharan Singh Bittu, father of the deceased, said Harjap left home on Saturday evening but did no return till late evening. The family searched for him but failed to find him. His mobile phone was also switched off. Later, the family saw Lada’s moped at Surjit Singh Batha’s house and found his body on the premises.

The deceased was an addict. He had been treated at a de-addiction centre. The family suspected that Harjap died of drug overdose and demanded police action into the matter.

The post-mortem of the body was conducted at the Civil Hospital today. A report under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered in this connection. Further action would be initiated after receiving the post-mortem report, said the police.

