Youth dies of drug overdose in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 4

A youth died of drug overdose in a hotel room here on Monday. The police have booked a woman, who was with him at that time, on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The deceased has been identified as Narinder Singh, alias Ninder, of the Hussainpura Chowk area.

The police have registered a case under Section 304 of the IPC in this regard.