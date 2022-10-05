Youth dies of drug overdose in Amritsar

Amritsar, October 4
A youth died of drug overdose in a hotel room here on Monday. The police have booked a woman, who was with him at that time, on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
The deceased has been identified as Narinder Singh, alias Ninder, of the Hussainpura Chowk area.
The police have registered a case under Section 304 of the IPC in this regard.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...
Uttarakhand Police release list of 28 trainee mountaineers missing after avalanche
The list of trainees includes those from West Bengal, Delhi,...