Youth dies of drug overdose, two held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 16

Majitha police arrested two persons after a youth died of drug overdose in Naagkalan village here on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Amarinder Singh (21), a resident of Ludhar Village in Majitha.

Those arrested included Ravinder Singh (22) of Mohan Bhandaria village and Sukhpal Singh (29) of Wahipui in Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district.

Kewal Singh, father of the deceased, told the police that Amarinder used to work in a factory in Naagkalan village and was addicted to drugs. He said he was friends with Ravinder Singh and on Wednesday morning, Ravinder took him to the factory, but he did not return. He said yesterday they went to his factory and found that they had gone to the Sukhpal’s room in Majitha. He said when they arrived at Sukhpal’s room, they found the body of Amarinder with blood coming out of his nose. He alleged that the duo had given him drug overdose which led to his death.

The police registered a case under Section 304 and 202 of the IPC.

Investigating officer Jang Bahadur Singh said both the accused were drug addicts. Sukhpal used to live in a PG room in Navi Naagkalan village where they injected the drug. The duo had run away from the room and was arrested later. He said they were brought on one day police remand for further investigations. The police was trying to ascertain the source from where they procured the drugs.