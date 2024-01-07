Youth ends life in Faizpura locality

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 6

A youth identified as Hardeep Singh ended life by consuming some poisonous substance at his residence in the Faizpura locality here today.

The police recovered a suicide note from the spot in which he named three persons who he said were responsible for his extreme step. The police started a probe into the matter. The police said monetary dispute was the reason behind the incident. The body of the deceased was taken into custody by the police and sent for an autopsy.

The police said in the suicide note, Hardeep stated that he had borrowed Rs 1.75 lakh from some persons after mortgaging his house. He said the suspects told him that he need not give any interest on the loan amount. However, when he returned nearly half of the loan amount, the suspects told him to pay Rs 75,000 as interest. Later, they hiked the interest amount to Rs 2.8 lakh.

Hardeep alleged that the suspects used to harass and even physically assault him for returning the loan amount. His family members said perturbed over harassment, Hardeep ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance. Further probe was on and a case would be registered in this regard, said the police.